A Brooklyn woman was allegedly raped by a massage therapist in her home earlier this year, according to a new lawsuit.

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A jury has found a 43-year-old Manchester man guilty of sexually assaulting a child he met at an after-school program, according to an announcement Tuesday from Hartford’s states attorney.

Robert Nichols was found guilty of two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault, along with risk of injury to a minor on Sept. 27, according to the announcement.

The child testified that he met Nichols during the 2009-10 academic man at an after-school program the man ran at M.D. Fox Elementary School in Hartford, according to the announcement. Nichols had offered to keep the child at his home during the summer to help discipline him.

Nichols then physically and sexually assaulted the child, according to the announcement.

He was taken into custody and has been given a $500,000 bond. He will be sentenced on Nov. 29.