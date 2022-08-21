HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man from Manchester was shot and killed in Hartford late Saturday night.

Police say they responded to the area of 768 Maple Avenue just before midnight for a ShotSpotter activation. When they arrived they found an unresponsive gunshot victim. Life-saving measures were started until EMS arrived but the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police identify the victim as 24 year old Dominic Battle of Summer Street, Manchester.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes Scene Division is investigating. Anyone with any information is asked to call the HPD tip line at 860-722-TIPS(8477).