MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Manchester was shot by a police officer who was responding to a domestic dispute call on Sunday.

According to Manchester police, officers responded to a home on North Main Street around 6:35 p.m. for a reported domestic dispute.

The first officer on scene heard a man and woman yelling, and when he confronted them, a confrontation ensued between the man and the officer.

Police said the officer discharged their handgun and struck the man. He was transported to Hartford Hospital for a non-life threatening injury.

The Office of Inspector General is conducting an investigation into the shooting.

Stay with News 8 for updates