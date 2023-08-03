MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester Memorial Hospital and Waterbury Hospital are diverting emergency room patients amid technical issues.

According to the Manchester Memorial’s communications director, some operations are being diverted, and the hospital is experiencing a two-hour delay in the emergency room.

The director said they will release an update on how this will effect both patients and staff as more information becomes available.

Both hospitals do not know the cause of the technical issue and would not call it a cyber attack, officials said.