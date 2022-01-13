Manchester middle school to close Friday due to COVID-related staffing shortages

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Illing Middle School will be closed Friday because of COVID-related staffing shortages, according to Manchester’s superintendent of schools.

Superintendent Matt Geary announced the closing via Facebook Thursday night.

“The decision to close Illing for a day and on such short notice was an extremely difficult one, as we know that this is an inconvenience for families,” Geary wrote in the post. “We also know that having students in school is in their best interest but we do not have enough staff available tomorrow to ensure the health and safety of everyone, leaving us with no alternative.”

Geary said they had approximately 50 more COVID cases Thursday district-wide, including 12 at Illing.

Manchester schools are scheduled for 181 days this year, according to Geary. He said a decision on making up this day will be made later in the year.

All other district schools will be open Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

Hartford

Doctor discusses why people need to pay attention to climate change

News /

When it comes to cosmetic surgery, what are your options?

News /

Hartford holds another COVID test, mask distribution event

News /

Police: Teen in ‘grave condition’ after suspected overdose at Hartford school

News /

Increased police patrols at Southington High School on Thursday due to reported threat about a ‘shooting’

News /

Delivery driver hailed a hero after saving family from wreck in Hartford

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss