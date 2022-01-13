Manchester middle school to close Friday due to COVID-related staffing shortages

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Illing Middle School will be closed Friday because of COVID-related staffing shortages, according to Manchester’s superintendent of schools.

Superintendent Matt Geary announced the closing via Facebook Thursday night.

“The decision to close Illing for a day and on such short notice was an extremely difficult one, as we know that this is an inconvenience for families,” Geary wrote in the post. “We also know that having students in school is in their best interest but we do not have enough staff available tomorrow to ensure the health and safety of everyone, leaving us with no alternative.”

Geary said they had approximately 50 more COVID cases Thursday district-wide, including 12 at Illing.

Manchester schools are scheduled for 181 days this year, according to Geary. He said a decision on making up this day will be made later in the year.

All other district schools will be open Friday.