MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A Manchester police officer was evaluated at a hospital on Thursday after a vehicle crashed into their cruiser.

The officer was responding to a call at about 7:15 a.m., and had their cruiser’s lights and siren on at the time, according to police. The officer was driving south on Main Street when another vehicle turned left in front of it near Pearl Street. The cruiser then hit an unoccupied, parked vehicle.

The officer has minor injuries, according to police. The other driver was not injured.