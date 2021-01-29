Manchester opens overnight warming center through March

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A regional overnight warming center opened in Manchester on Thursday. The opening came as temperatures are set to stay below freezing throughout the weekend.

The Manchester Overnight Winter Warming Center will be open from 6 p.m.- to 10 a.m., seven days a week until March 31.

People are asked to enter on Old North Main Street, opposite from Apel Place.

Due to social distancing protocols, only 12 people will be allowed inside at once.

Cornerstone of Vernon will manage the center, which is located at the Manchester Y (78 North Main St) on behalf of the Greater Manchester Peace and Justice Committee.

The center was recently approved to temporarily fill the gap left when the local homeless shelter closed nearly five years ago. A long term solution is still in the works, according to the Hartford Courant.

Volunteers are needed to help staff evenings, mornings and overnight. Volunteers will be expected to talk with guests serve a cold breakfast, help distribute supplies and other such tasks. Potential volunteers and those wishing to donate consumable supplies, such as granola bars, bottled water, toilet paper, disposable razors, socks, cleaning products and paper goods, coffee and sugar, should contact Bryan Flint at Cornerstone in Vernon.

If this center is full, other warming centers have been set up across the state.

From Hamden to Hartford, those in need of shelter have a place to go.