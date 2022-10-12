MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester police arrested a man following an attempted burglary and a self-inflected stabbing incident on Tuesday.

Police stated that a burglary attempt occurred around 9:30 p.m. at a home on Delmont Street. Officers responded to the scene when a woman inside the home called 911, saying that she saw a man attempting to enter her residence on a surveillance camera.

The suspect was seen on surveillance looking inside the residence from the front door, according to police. He was also seen attempting to open the side door.

Officers described him as a white man wearing dark clothes and black gloves. When they arrived at the scene, the suspect could not be found and police began to search the area.

Approximately 30 minutes later, officers located a man matching the suspect’s description in a parking lot on North Main Street. The suspect, identified by police as 48-year-old Michael Cunningham of East Hartford, fell to the ground while attempting to escape.

According to officers on the scene, Cunningham revealed a large knife and began to stab himself repeatedly in the abdomen while he was laying on the ground.

Cunningham then stood up, with the knife still in his hands, and began to approach the officers and their vehicle. The officers took cover and ordered Cunningham to drop the knife, at which point he took off, running west towards another parking lot on North Main Street.

More officers responded to the incident, locating Cunningham in a second parking lot and attempting to de-escalate the situation. A brief standoff took place, and officers said that Cunningham made no attempt to communicate with them. He also refused to drop his knife.

Police said that ultimately, the decision was made to disarm Cunningham by using a Taser. They used the Taser on him, detained him, and provided him with immediate medical attention.

Cunningham was transported to Hartford Hospital, where officials said he is in serious condition.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the lead investigator with the Manchester Police Department, Detective Jeremy Curtis, at (860) 643-3302.