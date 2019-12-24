 

Manchester PD helping Santa with Christmas deliveries

Hartford

by: Bob Wilson

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Santa is getting a little help from the Manchester Police Department this year.

Officers are going door to door to drop off 1,000 presents for more than 100 boys and girls in need around town on Christmas morning.

And the deliveries are all done in an armored sleigh.

“When we drive our armored vehicle down our local streets with Christmas lights and stockings, for the children to be able to see us in that light, it just helps us do our job and helps us to connect with the community on a different level,” said Manchester Police Lieutenant Ryan Shea.

In 2018, nine police cars went out of Christmas morning to make the deliveries. In 2019, the department is getting a little help from the blue angles, who were able to match up kids in need with their new toys.

“We are there for the community in times of emergency, but we are there for the community in times of need as well,” said Sergeant Richard Monge. “It’s nice to see our vehicles out lights and sirens and all that for a different reason.”

“To be able to have our children involved in something like that, it is a meaningful morning for them, and they are able to see what we can do to help our community,” Shea added.

