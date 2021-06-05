Manchester PD investigating after 68-year-old was stabbed on Carver Lane

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)– Manchester Police are investigating a ‘serious stabbing incident’ Saturday afternoon.

Police report the incident happened at 21 Carver Lane.

Shortly before 12:00 p.m., officers responded to the scene and located a 68-year-old male victim.

Authorities report that the victim was transported to Hartford Hospital. There is no word on the extent of his injuries.

Police tell News 8 this investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided at an appropriate time.

