‘A tragic situation’: Teen found dead in apartment basement, Manchester police say

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester police are investigating after a 13-year-old girl was found dead in the basement of an apartment building on Olcott Street.

An active investigation is underway, police said in an update Friday morning. Police are calling this “a tragic situation.”

Police said a mother called police at around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, reporting to police her daughter was missing.

It is not known at this time if she was a resident of the apartment building on Olcott Street.

The cause and manner of death have not been determined at this time. Police are collecting surveillance videos for evidence.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at (860) 645-5500.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

What will become legal on July 1 if Connecticut's marijuana bill is signed?

News /

What will become legal on July 1 if Connecticut's marijuana bill is signed?

News /

Suffield officials ban Pride flags on town flagpoles ahead of Pride Day

News /

Connecticut poised to be 19th state in nation to allow recreational pot

News /

What's Right With Schools: Berlin high school

News /

West Hartford aims to increase COVID vaccinations among Asian American communities

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss