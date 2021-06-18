‘A tragic situation’: Teen found dead in apartment basement, Manchester police say

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester police are investigating after a 13-year-old girl was found dead in the basement of an apartment building on Olcott Street.

An active investigation is underway, police said in an update Friday morning. Police are calling this “a tragic situation.”

Police said a mother called police at around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, reporting to police her daughter was missing.

It is not known at this time if she was a resident of the apartment building on Olcott Street.

The cause and manner of death have not been determined at this time. Police are collecting surveillance videos for evidence.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at (860) 645-5500.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.