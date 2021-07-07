Manchester PD: Two killed in late-night crash on Tolland Turnpike

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester police and firefighters responded to a double fatal two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening.

Police said they were called to the intersection of Tolland Turnpike and Oakland Street just before 11 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a crash with injuries.

Upon arrival, police found two vehicles with “substantial damage” and two drivers with serious injuries. One victim was a 41-year-old woman who was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim is a 44-year-old man who was transported to the hospital and also pronounced dead. Both victims have not been identified at this time.

There were no other occupants in either vehicle.

This crash is currently under investigation. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact Officer Daniel Roberts at 860-645-5560.