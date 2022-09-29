MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A 19-year-old is in custody Thursday after Manchester police said he targeted and shot a 54-year-old man in late February.

The shooting, which happened during an attempted robbery, happened at the Mobil gas station in the 400 block of Hartford Road, according to an announcement Thursday. The man was shot in the hip.

Paul Davis, of Hartford, was taken into custody after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He has been charged on suspicion of first-degree assault, first-degree criminal attempt at robbery, first-degree threatening, second-degree conspiracy to commit larceny, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal discharge of a firearm and criminal use of a firearm.

He is being held on a $750,000 bond and will appear in court on Friday.