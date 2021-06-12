Multi-agency pursuit for car involved in shots fired incident in Hartford

Hartford

Conn. (WTNH) — A multi-agency pursuit was underway Saturday night, for a stolen vehicle believed to be linked to shots fired incident in Hartford.

Manchester Police confirm, a blue Nissan was stolen at someone’s workplace in town on June 3rd.

Hartford Police said the vehicle was involved in a shots fired incident on Martin Street around 3 p.m. There were eight rounds fired on Martin Street.

When detectives were observing the vehicle and tried stopping it, the vehicle fled, and police initiated a pursuit.

Police said they believe the pursuit is over but still do not have the vehicle.

No one was hit by gunfire, no arrests have been made, and no injuries in pursuit.

This is a developing story.

