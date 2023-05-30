MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A group that stole vehicles Monday in Manchester are the same suspects who attempted to carjack a victim who was outside of a gym on the Middle Turnpike West, according to police.

A 2018 Kia Optima and a 2017 Hyundai Elantra were stolen at about 6 p.m. from outside of West Farms Mall, according to police. Then, a 2018 Hyundai Sonata was broken into and stolen from Maggie McFly’s.

Police heard that the Optima was driving south around the same time that a group tried to carjack a person parked in a 2019 Hyundai Elantra outside of a Planet Fitness. Two of the stolen vehicles parked next to the victim, and then five to six people in masks got out. When one tried to open the victim’s door, he got out, and then two of the suspects pointed guns at him.

The suspects got back into the stolen vehicles and drove east on Middle Turnpike West.

The three stolen vehicles were later found in Hartford.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.