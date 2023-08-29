MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – Manchester police are investigating an attempted burglary and shots fired incident that occurred Sunday night.

According to police, officers responded to a report of an attempted burglary and shots fired just before midnight in the parking lot of a residential complex located at 465 Buckland Hills Dr.

A witness told police that they saw two men attempting to break into a vehicle in the parking lot. When the witness confronted the men, they both fled on foot to a vehicle near the entrance of the apartment complex.

Police say the witness then heard two gunshots as the suspects were driving out of the parking lot. The witness described the suspect’s vehicle as a brown or gray sedan.

Once officers were on the scene, they found two shell casings and one of the bullets went through an apartment window before getting lodged into a common hallway. Police say the occupant of the apartment did not sustain injuries during the incident.

The incident is being investigated by the Manchester Police Department and anyone with information is asked to call (860) 645-5575.

