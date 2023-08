MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester Police officers responded to a fight involving a large crowd at the movie theater on Sunday night.

Police have released few details, but the call was for a “disturbance” at 99 Redstone Road. Upon arrival, officers “encountered a large crowd at the business.”

While police said the situation is “under control,” the investigation has just started into the fight.

Police are expected to release more information.