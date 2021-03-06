Manchester Police make arrest for Sunday shooting

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester Police have made an arrest for Sunday’s shooting on Maple Street.

Police say they have charged 32 year old Corey Jenkins of Manchester in relation to the shooting that occurred at 145 Maple Street on February 28 at 12:45 a.m. Police say the victim was shot once and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Jenkins is facing a list of charges including:

Assault in the 1st Degree
Assault of a Pregnant Person in the 1st Degree
Criminal Possession of a Firearm
Criminal Use of a Weapon
Violation of Protective Order

He is also charged with violation of probation for another outstanding warrant.

Jenkins is being held on $300,000 bond pending his arraignment next week.

