Manchester police say suspect wanted in string of car burglaries hit cop car while fleeing crime scene

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester police are searching for the person accused of burglarizing several cars.

Just before 5 a.m. on Thursday, officers were called to 190 Pine St. after reports of a car burglary.

Upon arrival, the suspect saw officers, entered a red Honda Accord, fled and then sideswiped a police vehicle, reports state.

Police need help finding the car.

Officers said the body style is consistent with model years 2003-2007. It has a rear spoiler, a yellow air freshener hanging from the rearview mirror and the front plate is believed to be a chrome decorative plate with a Honda logo.

Credit: Manchester PD

Damage to the vehicle appears to have been located on the rear passenger side quarter panel and may appear as black paint transfer.

Police believe the person is responsible for several other car burglaries.

The incident remains an active investigation.

Those with information on the suspect or vehicle should contact police at (860) 645-5500.