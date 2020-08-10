Manchester police search for 4 juveniles involved in gas station shooting, car crash

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are searching for the four juveniles involved in a shooting and car crash in Manchester on Monday morning.

Police say that officers responded to Hartford Road for a car crash involving two vehicles and subsequently a disturbance involving four juveniles that were the occupants of those vehicles.

Officers learned that the male juveniles were chased by a witness to the Mobil gas station on Hartford Road where one of the juveniles allegedly shot another male.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. His current condition was not released.

The four juveniles, including the shooting suspect, then fled the area in a white Acura and remain at large.

The incident remains under investigation.