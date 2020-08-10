Manchester police search for 4 juveniles involved in gas station shooting, car crash

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Manchester Police_1522241654306.jpg.jpg

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are searching for the four juveniles involved in a shooting and car crash in Manchester on Monday morning.

Police say that officers responded to Hartford Road for a car crash involving two vehicles and subsequently a disturbance involving four juveniles that were the occupants of those vehicles.

Officers learned that the male juveniles were chased by a witness to the Mobil gas station on Hartford Road where one of the juveniles allegedly shot another male.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. His current condition was not released.

The four juveniles, including the shooting suspect, then fled the area in a white Acura and remain at large.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Tree crews using Lake Compounce as 'home away from home' to continue restoring power across state

News /

2 arrested for illegal firearm possession after 'shots fired' reports in Manchester commuter lot

News /

'Bikers for Babies' helps save more than 1K ounces of milk from Glastonbury milk bank

News /

Southington salon offers free hair washing, blowdry to those without power after Isaias

News /

Hartford Athletic match Sunday postponed due to positive COVID-19 test for scheduled opponent

News /

Residents remain frustrated as utility crews work to restore power to thousands still in the dark

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss