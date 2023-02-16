MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for a suspect in a home invasion who stabbed a woman and left her critically injured Thursday night in Manchester, according to authorities.

Manchester police said the stabbing occurred at 67 Oakland Street just after 7 p.m. and the suspect fled the scene.

The victim was stabbed multiple times and was taken to the hospital to undergo surgery for life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Manchester police sent out an alert to residents warning them that the suspect was on the loose and to stay inside around 8 p.m. Police have since lifted that alert and residents are now no longer have to stay inside as officers do not believe there is a danger to the general public, officials said.

Police said the area surrounding the location of the incident was searched but the suspect was not located.

The Manchester Police Department said the suspect is described as a Black man who was wearing a ski mask and hoodie.

Anyone with security footage in the area is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at 860-645-5500.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.