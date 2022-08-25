MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – Manchester police are searching for two suspects who are believed to have been involved in a shots fired incident on Thursday.
Police responded to the area of Spruce Street at Bissell Street for the report of shots fired just at 3:30 p.m. No victims were located.
Manchester police said the suspects reportedly fled on foot.
This is an active investigation and Manchester police are actively working to locate the suspects.
No additional information was released at this time.