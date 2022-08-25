MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – Manchester police are searching for two suspects who are believed to have been involved in a shots fired incident on Thursday.

Police responded to the area of Spruce Street at Bissell Street for the report of shots fired just at 3:30 p.m. No victims were located.

Manchester police said the suspects reportedly fled on foot.

CREDIT: Manchester Police Department

This is an active investigation and Manchester police are actively working to locate the suspects.

No additional information was released at this time.