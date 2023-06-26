MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester residents are fed up with flooding and they’re calling on the town to take action.

Jordan Carr is feeling upset, frustrated and defeated after his basement flooded once again. He said this time his garage also flooded.

“It’s like a restart!” said Jordan Carr of Manchester. “Just hit a whole restart button.”

“We had to knock it down from the first flood,” Carr said “We just started to put the walls up again. We started putting the bedrooms up again. Then, this happened once again!”

Carr and his neighbors, who live on Middle Turnpike East, said flooding is an ongoing issue. They told News 8 the recent flooding came from a brief storm on Sunday.

“We’re going to have tons of these! Am I going to get water in my basement on a weekly basis?” said Kim Robinson of Manchester.

Robinson said the rain flooded her backyard and turned it into a pond.

“After it drained, I realized there was a sinkhole that was never there before,” Robinson said. “It’s ridiculous that we live like this in this fear all the time.”



Pope Francis appoints next archbishop of Hartford

News 8 first visited the neighborhood in 2021 following Tropical Storm Henri. These residents said they need greater action now.

“I cannot take much of this anymore,” Mary Etienne of Manchester said. “It’s too stressful!”

While our News 8 team was there on Monday, a crew from the town was checking things out. We’ve learned from the Manchester Director of Public Works they’re investigating the cause of the flooding. They suspect there may be a blockage in the culvert and they’re working to bring in special equipment to access the deep flows in the pipe.

“This never happened until the sidewalks were redone, the street was redone,” said Chuck Uzanas of Manchester. “The town tells me that’s not the case, but I’ve been here 40 years, we’ve never had any trouble.”

We asked the Manchester Director of Public Works director about this as well. He said it’s likely, not related, but it’s something they’ll look into.