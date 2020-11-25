Manchester restaurant shut down by health dept. after violating COVID health safety protocols

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A Manchester restaurant has been reportedly shut down due to COVID-19 violations.

According to the Hartford Courant, the Hungry Tiger Bar and Grill restaurant on Charter Oak Road is closed until further notice.

Related: Gov. Lamont: Businesses that violate COVID-19 rules can be fined $10,000 per violation

The health department says they made six visits to the restaurant and the owner allegedly did not listen to the state’s COVID protocols. That is what caused officials to shut down the establishment as a “last resort.”