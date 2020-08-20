Manchester Road Race announced as hybrid event, allowing 500 on-road runners

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The 84th annual Manchester Road Race will still go on this year, but with some significant changes.

The road race will still happen in-person this Thanksgiving Day, but only 500 runners will be picked to attend. Everyone else will be able to participate virtually.

Runners can start registering for the race on Oct. 1. Those who want a chance to run the on-road race can indicate that when registering.

Virtual runners will need to download an app with GPS capabilities to run the 4.748-miles. The virtual race can be completed between 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19 and 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25.

The 500 runners selected for the on-road race Thanksgiving morning will run in waves. 20 heats with 25 runners each will start the race at 5-minute intervals, starting at 8 a.m. The finishing order will be determined based on net times.

The on-road runners will be selected based on times applicants posted at the 2019 or 2018 Manchester Road Race.

Unfortunately, the race will not invite elite professional athletes to compete due to the national and international travel advisories brought on by the pandemic. Also, prizes will not be awarded this year.

Volunteers and spectators are asked to wear a face-covering and follow social distancing guidelines while at the race.

For more information, go to manchesterroadrace.com