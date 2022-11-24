MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a Thanksgiving day tradition like no other, the Manchester Road Race has returned for its 86th running!

The race is a staple in Connecticut, and on Thanksgiving morning, News 8 expects to see around 10,000 runners on the streets of Manchester.

The Manchester Road Race is a 4.7-mile course that begins at 10 a.m., starting and ending on Main Street in front of St. James Church.

The annual race has a long history dating back to 1927 when only a dozen runners toed the line.

Last year, the Manchester Road Race was back in person after the pandemic forced the event to go virtual in 2020.

It’s become a world-class event that attracts elite runners from all over the country, even the world. The 10,000 participants out on the racing track are encouraged to wear costumes and carry signs during the race.

Walkers are also welcome!

If you’re attending the race in any capacity, be wary of road closures. Main Street closes at 5:30 a.m. and will remain closed until about 11:30 a.m. Also, all roads intersecting the race course will be closed at 9 a.m.

You won’t be able to enter or leave the interior of the race course while the runners are competing, and normal traffic should resume sometime after 11:30 a.m.

There will also be free shuttles that will run from the Manchester Community College parking lot to Main Street before the race, and they’ll return to the school after the event concludes.