MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A street is closed in Manchester following a serious car crash Tuesday, police said.

Officers are investigating a crash on Wetherell Street, which is closed from Bidwell Street to Courgar Drive.

Metro Traffic Services’ reconstruction team is responding to the scene, which officers expect will take an extended period.

Police are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.

Further information, including the extent of injuries, was not immediately available.