Manchester suspect arrested for assaulting 81-year-old, robbery attempt

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A Manchester man is facing charges after police say he assaulted an 81-year-old man in a robbery attempt.

According to officials, 24-year-old Anthony Torres is also accused of impersonating an officer. Police say he yelled, “I’m a cop” while punching the elderly victim and trying to grab his wallet.

Torres is now being held on a $200,000 bond.

