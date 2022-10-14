MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A tractor-trailer crash on I-84 West in Manchester is causing serious traffic delays, even seven hours after the crash, on Friday morning.

The crash occurred between exits 60 and 62, according to state police. There is also a fuel leak reported on the scene.

The driver has minor injuries from the wreck. Police have not released the driver’s identity or if anyone else was involved.

They have also not listed a cause for the crash.

