Manchester woman charged with animal cruelty after animals seized from Suffield farm

Hartford

Rachel Kornstein

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Manchester woman was arrested on Saturday after several animals were found severely neglected on a Suffield farm last month.

On January 13th, a search warrant was executed by the state’s Department of Agriculture on properties owned by 35-year-old Rachel Kornstein.

During the search, almost 200 animals, including cattle, chickens, ducks, and dogs were found severely dehydrated, and suffering from untreated wounds and infections.

After the investigation, Kornstein was arrested and charged with six counts of cruelty to animals. She posted her $20,000 bond and will appear in court Feb. 18.

Hartford

