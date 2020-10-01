Manchester woman stabs man at local hotel, still at large

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is seriously injured after a Manchester woman stabbed him at a local hotel Wednesday evening.

Police said at around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the Manchester Inn and Suites for a report of a stabbing.

A 38-year-old male was found with multiple stab wounds, police said. He was transported to the hospital, where he is in serious condition.

Police are looking for the suspect, who has been identified as 32-year-old Lindsay Penev.

Police say it is possible that Penev is operating a green 2000 Chevrolet Lumina with CT plates AY06053.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Penev or information regarding the stabbing incident is asked to call Manchester Police at (860) 645-5500.