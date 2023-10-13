HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Thousands of runners will participate in the 2023 Hartford Marathon on Saturday, Oct. 14.

There are three distances — 26.2, 13.1 and 5K — and each ends under the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch in Bushnell Park.

Several roads along the routes will be closed on Saturday, and drivers are urged to be patient and allow themselves plenty of time.

“If you are coming in, best to get an early start,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said. “Make sure you leave enough time to get where you need to go.”

The roads highlighted in red in the graphic below mark the road closures.

Learn more at the Hartford Marathon’s website.