HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Several roads will be closed on Friday and Saturday for calling hours and a celebration of life ceremony for a Hartford officer who was killed in a crash while on duty.

Robert “Bobby” Garten, was responding to a call with Officer Brian Kearney when a driver fleeing a traffic stop ran a red light and hit their cruiser, according to police. He has since been posthumously promoted to detective.

Kearney suffered serious injuries and was released from the hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

The wake for Garten will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Dunkin Park in Hartford. A celebration of life is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at the XL Center. His burial will not be open to the public.

Road closures for calling hours are pictured below:

Road closures for the celebration of life ceremony are pictured below:

The Connecticut Department of Transportation announced on Thursday that uniformed first responders, military members and their families can ride the CTrail Hartford Line for free on Friday and Saturday in order to attend the services. Those who are not in uniform must show their ID to conductors.