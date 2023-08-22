BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — If approved, an eight-acre plot of land in Bloomfield could be the future site of a new marijuana cultivation facility.

The site, just feet from the Hartford line, would only grow cannabis, not offer public sales.

“It’ll be a secure site,” said Thomas Hooker Brewing Company President Curt Cameron, who also owns the land the cultivation site is planning to build on. “I just think it will be a great addition to the neighborhood.”

AYR Wellness operates facilities in six other states, and is now going through Connecticut’s approval process. Cameron bought the land a couple years ago in hopes of helping control the development in this area.

He said an additional 100 employees at the facility will help area businesses.

“It’s going to fit into the neighborhood, and I don’t think anyone has to worry about anything because the security involved with this type of development is substantial,” Cameron said.

Bloomfield Mayor Danielle Wong said the town is prioritizing smart development and community enrichment.

“I’m encouraged that this particular company is conducting their environmental due diligence on a site that has been vacant for many years and sits within an industrial zone,” she said in a statement to News 8. “I understand there are a number of questions from the public, and would like to encourage residents to come out, advocate and share their concerns with our zoning board prior to a decision being made on a development plan.”

One person who News 8 spoke to was in favor of the Tobey Road site.

“I think it would be good for the neighborhood, and a good use of the property, instead of sitting their desolate for a long time, so I don’t have an issue with it,” said Nancy Walker, who works in the area.

The zoning board meeting will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday. the public can participate via Zoom.

If approved, the 64,000 square-foot facility will likely be up and running by early 2025.