MARLBOROUGH, Conn. (WTNH) — Rt. 66 in Marlborough closed Friday morning due to an oil truck rollover accident.

Connecticut State Police responded to a report of a home heating oil spill around 8:30 a.m. at 88 Hebron Rd.

During the rollover, 2,600 gallons were on-board.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) responded to and contained the oil to a truck.

Rt. 66 at Johnson Road is shut down for the investigation.

This is an active scene.

