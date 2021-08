HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Guests at Dunkin’ Donuts Park will be required to wear masks indoors at all times, in accordance with the City of Hartford’s recent mask mandate.

This includes the team store, bathrooms and any other indoor space, according to a statement released on Twitter by the Hartford Yard Goats.

#UPDATE Mask mandate at Dunkin’ Donuts Park pic.twitter.com/vfwvD1z4Hh — Hartford Yard Goats (@GoYardGoats) August 11, 2021

Vaccinated fans who are outside watching games do not need to wear masks.

Unvaccinated fans who are outside watching games are being encouraged to wear masks.