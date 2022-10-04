ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 25-year-old Massachusetts man is facing a manslaughter charge following a fatal crash last year in Enfield, according to Connecticut State Police.

Dominic Michael Grassetti, of Feeding Hills, was driving at about 12:40 a.m. on Nov. 12, 2021 when he rear-ended the vehicle in front of him, according to police. The crash happened on Interstate 91 near Exit 48 after the driver in the vehicle he hit applied their brakes.

The crash killed 60-year-old Fernando Lebron, of Chicopee, Massachusetts. Lebron was declared dead at the scene, and a coroner later declared that his cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, neck and torso.

Grassetti was unharmed and refused medical treatment, according to a crash report.

Grassetti had glassy eyes, smelled like alcohol, slurred his words and struggled to keep his balance, according to police documents. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol soon after.

An arrest warrant for second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle was issued on Sept. 20 of this year. Police received information on Lebron’s autopsy in February.

He turned himself in on Monday and appeared in court that morning, according to police documents. He has been given a $150,000 bond.