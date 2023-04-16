HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Massachusetts State Police have ruled that troopers were justified in fatally shooting a Hartford man in February in Springfield, Massachusetts, according to an announcement on Friday.

William Tisdol, 48, was shot on Feb. 25 at the MGM Springfield after troopers were called there for a report of an aggressive man who possibly had a gun inside.

Massachusetts police said that Tisdol shot at two troopers who had tried to question him after he threated to shoot a man inside the casino.

“The investigation found that the two Troopers returned fire, striking and killing Mr. Tisdol, in defense of their own lives and the lives and safety of others,” Massachusetts State Police posted on Facebook.

Tisdol “ignored repeat attempts to resolve the confrontation peacefully,” according to the post.