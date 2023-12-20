HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Thousands of new toys went out to needy families today thanks to a donation from toymaker Mattel.

The company, which is best known for its Barbie dolls, donated 3,300 toys on Wednesday to Hartford HealthCare.

The lobby of a Hartford HealthCare building turned into Santa’s workshop for a while Wednesday morning to help parents like Tiana Rivera.

“What a perfect time, because the economy and the money situation is a little hard, so I thought it was a great opportunity,” Rivera said.

The toys are all new, top of the line were a surprise for families coming in for appointments.

“It was a surprise,” said Joze Cornejal, a father of four. “We were at an appointment and told to come in here, and we’re like, ‘OK.’ But it was a surprise.”

Daileann Hemmings, Hartford HealthCare’s program director for maternal health equity, said that toys bring joy.

“It seems small to those who are able to do so easily, but for those who don’t have the access, or don’t have the resources, it’s really challenging,” she said.

The hope is that giveaways like this will strengthen the bond between the community and the healthcare network. Folks who come in for toys may be more inclined to use other health services for the rest of the year.

In addition to families walking into five different locations, the toys are also going out to affiliated groups, like the Grace Webb therapeutic schools.

“It just helps strengthen the bonds between school staff and clinicians with our students and their families,” said Ari Steinberg, the clinical program manager for Grace Webb School.

At the same time, families can reinforce a holiday season lesson for the kids.

“Oh, I always tell them to show kindness to people in need, people that are different,” Rivera said about her kids. “Always show kindness, because kindness goes a long way and they would want the same back.”