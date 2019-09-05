Mayor Bronin says there is more work to be done in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Luke Bronin is looking for more time to complete the work he started in his first term as Mayor of Hartford.

Broning is facing a Democratic primary challenge from former Mayor Eddie Perez and State Rep. Brandon McGee.

Bronin says he is proud of the work his administration has done so far, but feels there is more work to do.

“I think for the first time in a long time the city of Hartford has a path, a plan, and we are moving forward step-by-step. We’re going to be working hard every day on basic quality-of-life issues, on public safety and on economic development and growth.” – Luke Bronin, Mayor of Hartford

The former Malloy administration official stepped into the job with the city already facing a fiscal crisis. He feels they have steadied the ship.

“We battled a historic budget crisis and tried to do it responsibly,” said Bronin. “We – at the same time – planted seeds that I think we’re starting to see grow throughout our neighborhoods, but we still have so much more work to do.”

One of those seeds planted was in the Parksville neighborhood, where Bronin toured a market under construction that’s expected to open by the end of the year.

He called the project “just one of the examples” of work happening in neighborhoods. His opponents have criticized Bronin for focusing too much on Downtown and not enough on the neighborhoods. It’s a criticism he takes issue with.

“We’ve really focused hard on neighborhood development that isn’t just one piece,” said Bronin. “It’s looking at residential, looking at what’s going to create jobs, looking at what’s going to create opportunities for our kids and try to do all those things to lift up neighborhoods.”

Bronin has also been criticized for exploring a statewide run for governor despite promising to serve out his entire term. Bronin believes the effort was worth it for the city.

“The reason I explored that is I didn’t hear a candidate on either side of the aisle, at that point, talking about the issues that matter to cities,” said Bronin. “I believe that if we’re going to get Connecticut moving forward then we’ve got to have strong and vibrant cities.”

Primary Day is Tuesday September 10th.