HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Mayor Luke Bronin will join Forge City Works Friday morning for a restaurant ribbon cutting.

Friday at 11 a.m., Mayor Bronin along with Forge City Works, and the Hartford Chamber of Commerce, are teaming up for a ribbon cutting for Fire By Forge (539 Broad Street), a restaurant managed by Forge City Works, a nonprofit in Hartford, founded in 2007, that provides job training and food access.

The restaurant replaces the once vacant Firebox that closed in June of 2020. It opened last month for breakfast and lunch, but will now serve dinner.