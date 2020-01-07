Mayor Luke Bronin sworn in for second term as Mayor of Hartford

Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin was sworn in for his second term in office at City Hall Monday night.

During his inauguration speech, Bronin made several promises to the Capitol City, including the commitment to strengthen neighborhood schools and the city’s economy.

“My pledge to you is the same one I’ve made before: to work my heart out, to try to do the right thing, to always welcome criticism, but never be distracted by those who make negativity a hobby, and to worry less about what’s popular or easy and more about what kind of city we’re going to leave to our kids.”

– Mayor Luke Bronin, Hartford

Other city officials were also sworn in Monday night, including members of the city counsel and city Treasurer.

