For the second night in a row, thunderstorms cause damage across CT; more than 14k without power statewide

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Conn. (WTNH) — For the second night in a row, thunderstorms have caused damage and power outages across Connecticut.

Tuesday, severe thunderstorms knocked out power to over 21,000 Connecticut residents. Trees were knocked down into homes and roadways; reported damage was widespread.

Wednesday, similar storms rolled across the state. As of 8 p.m., a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is up for parts of the state.

In South Windsor a large tree was knocked down over wires, blocking both lanes of the road. Crews are on scene.

  • Strong winds bring down a tree on Pleasant Valley Rd in South Windsor – 070721
  • Thunderstorm rolls in over Hartford – 070721

In Hartford, strong winds and heavy rain brought down trees and wires, according to Mayor Luke Bronin.

Bronin reported on Twitter the police, fire, and Department of Public Works are responding to reports of trees down due to the storm. He added that the city is in touch with the utility companies to identify and address any safety issues and outages.

As of 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, Eversource is reporting 14,140 outages statewide and United Illuminated has zero outages.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Juvenile justice reform: CT lawmakers considering changes after public outrage

News /

Lawmakers discuss 'juvenile car theft crisis' at state capitol

News /

Thousands lost power in Bristol after Tuesday's storms, cleanup underway

News /

Manchester PD: Two killed in late-night crash on Tolland Turnpike

News /

Hartford initiative gives cash to residents who post video about getting COVID vaccine online

News /

State Capitol reopens to public after 16-month COVID closure

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss