For the second night in a row, thunderstorms cause damage across CT; more than 14k without power statewide

Conn. (WTNH) — For the second night in a row, thunderstorms have caused damage and power outages across Connecticut.

Tuesday, severe thunderstorms knocked out power to over 21,000 Connecticut residents. Trees were knocked down into homes and roadways; reported damage was widespread.

Wednesday, similar storms rolled across the state. As of 8 p.m., a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is up for parts of the state.

In South Windsor a large tree was knocked down over wires, blocking both lanes of the road. Crews are on scene.

Strong winds bring down a tree on Pleasant Valley Rd in South Windsor – 070721

Thunderstorm rolls in over Hartford – 070721

In Hartford, strong winds and heavy rain brought down trees and wires, according to Mayor Luke Bronin.

Bronin reported on Twitter the police, fire, and Department of Public Works are responding to reports of trees down due to the storm. He added that the city is in touch with the utility companies to identify and address any safety issues and outages.

Strong winds and heavy rain bringing down trees around the city. DPW, HFD & HPD are responding & we’re in touch with the utilities to identify & address any safety issues or power outages as soon as possible. — Luke Bronin (@MayorBronin) July 7, 2021

As of 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, Eversource is reporting 14,140 outages statewide and United Illuminated has zero outages.