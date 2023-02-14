HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Mayors from the state’s major cities joined Gov. Ned Lamont in Hartford on Tuesday to announce proposals to reduce gun violence in Connecticut.

The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities established a special task force dedicated to gun violence reduction last year.

The task force made ten recommendations that would increase accountability for repeat offenders and establish a new definition for a serious firearm offense in the state.

Officials said repeat offenders are committing the majority of violent crimes in Hartford, Waterbury, New Haven, and Bridgeport, as well as other areas throughout the state.

Mayors are urging lawmakers to pass legislation that would cut down on gun violence and impose stricter guidelines for repeat offenders.

“In Hartford, 39% of those arrested for fatal or non-fatal shootings last year were out on bail when they shot somebody,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin (D) said.

In Hartford and Waterbury more than 30% of gun violence suspects were on a pre-trial release while others were on probation or parole. Between 2019 and 2021, 70% of both suspects and victims in Hartford had prior felony records.

“If this was in place my last son would not have been killed… The mayor says these recommendations are just part of a comprehensive strategy which must include mental health and behavioral health treatments, the Department of Corrections, and expanded support for juvenile services,” said New Haven advocate Laquavia Jones.