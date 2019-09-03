McGee hopes to jump from legislature to City Hall

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three democratic candidates are vying to be the next mayor of Hartford.

Incumbent Mayor Luke Bronin is facing challenges from former Hartford Mayor Eddie Perez and State Representative Brandon McGee.

Rep. McGee chairs the legislature’s Housing Committee and the Black and Puerto Rican Caucus.

Hartford-born and educated, McGee thinks he has what it takes to lead the city. He doesn’t take challenging the incumbent lightly, but feels the time is right.

“One of the things our current mayor has done is provide a lot of empty promises that he has not followed through on,” said McGee.

The North End resident says he will focus on the neighborhoods, starting with housing and issues with slum landlords.

“As Mayor, one thing I’d like to do is really provide our residents better access to license and inspections and to make sure we have more individuals in these particular departments who can respond to requests.” – McGee, Hartford Candidate for Mayor

He also wants to focus on helping small businesses prosper.

“They’re saying, ‘look, I want to hire local. I want to expand. I want to be able to have the top, state of the art equipment to provide quality customer service, but I can barely pay the taxes,” McGee said.

Improving the school system and giving young people more opportunities are also priorities.

McGee says he enjoys working in the legislature but feels he can do more for his neighbors from City Hall.

“At this point in my career, I’m unable to address some of the issues that are very, let me say, systemic in the city of Hartford.”

Primary Day is Tuesday September 10th.