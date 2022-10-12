HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — He’s a rectangle, ready to be civically engaged and is here to get you excited to vote.

Who is he? Meet BB, Hartford’s new voting mascot.

BB — short for ballot box — is a joint venture from the City of Hartford and the city’s library system. Officials hope the new mascot will spread the message to get out and vote on Nov. 8.

“Our election day is critical, and we want to ensure that everyone exercises their right to vote, either if they’re going to choose to go to their polling places, or if they choose to vote as an absentee voter,” Thomas Clarke II, a member of the Hartford City Council, said.

BB plans to attend other community events. The box of multiple talents is also set to star in an election-themed music video.