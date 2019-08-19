Meetings held in Hartford to discuss efforts to prevent gun violence

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Leaders in the Hartford community are holding two meetings on Monday to talk about activities to help victims of gun violence.

They are discussing services offered to victims and their families in the meetings and efforts being made to prevent gun violence.

Steven Harris, a veteran and retired Hartford firefighter, spoke at a meeting. He lost three relatives to gun violence and describes what’s going on today as a war.

“I want to say this isn’t a battle, this is a war. You’re talking to an infantry man from Vietnam. So when I speak about wars, I’m talking experience. This isn’t a battle, this is a war. But if we all stick together and put our arms around these young people, we will win this war,” said Harris.

Hartford youth are also playing a large role in today’s forum. Together they also discussed ways to put an end to gun violence.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.