EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Melody Currey, a former state commissioner, member of the Connecticut House of Representatives and mayor of East Hartford who “touched the lives of so many” has died. She was 71.

The Democrat’s death was confirmed Monday by current East Hartford Mayor Mike Walsh in a Facebook post. He called Currey a wonderful boss, a great mentor and dear friend.

“She was a political icon who touched the lives of so many in such a positive way,” he wrote. He said she had a “tremendous impact” on her community and will be “sorely missed.”

Currey served in the Connecticut House of Representatives from 1993 to 2006, rising to deputy majority leader and deputy speaker during her tenure. She served as mayor of East Hartford from 2006 to 2010 before being tapped as commissioner of several state agencies, including the Departments of Motor Vehicles, Agriculture and Administrative Services.

She is survived by her husband, Don, the former East Hartford treasurer, as well as their two sons and a daughter.