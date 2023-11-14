HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Members of the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford will be heading to Washington D.C. Tuesday morning to participate in March for Israel.

The rally will occur at the National Mall and thousands from across the United States are expected to attend.

According to ABC News, the Department of Homeland Security has said the rally will be designated as a Level 1 security event, which is the highest rating an event could have.

In comparison, the Super Bowl is another event typically designated as a Level 1 security event.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford will be busing members to the capital city around 4 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.