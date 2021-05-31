Memorial Day ceremony held at National Iwo Jima Memorial Park in New Britain; News 8’s Gil Simmons guest speaker

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Memorial Day ceremony was held at the National Iwo Jima Memorial Park in New Britain Monday.

Attendees and veterans gathered to pay tribute to the U.S. servicemen who gave their lives during the battle that took place at Okinawa, Japan during World War II.

Storm Team 8’s Gil Simmons, who is a marine veteran himself, was a guest speaker at Monday’s ceremony.

“This is a day for us to remember those who can’t be here today,” Gil said. “To enjoy the cookouts and everything else, the complaining about the weather and everything else. But it’s for those people that have given that ultimate sacrifice, that allowed me to serve this great country and do my part, and for everyone here to enjoy what we enjoy on a daily basis.”

